President Trump and first lady Melania Trump are in Pittsburgh Tuesday to honor the victims of Saturday's shooting at Tree of Life Synagogue. Ivanka Trump, the president's oldest daughter and top aide, and Jared Kushner, the president's son-in-law and also a top aide, are also on the trip.

The first stop for the president and first lady was the Tree of Life Synagogue, where they were greeted by Israeli Ambassador Ron Dermer. Saturday's shooting is believed to be the deadliest attack on Jews on American soil in history. Flags at the White House and across Washington have been flying at half-staff since.

"The president cherishes the American Jewish community for everything it stands for and contributes to our country. He adores Jewish Americans as part of his own family," an emotional White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said during Monday's press briefing. "The president is the grandfather of several Jewish grandchildren. His daughter is a Jewish American, and his son-in-law is a descendent of Holocaust survivors."

Mr. Trump has condemned the anti-Semitism that led to Saturday's attack.

"All of America is in mourning over the mass murder of Jewish Americans at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh. We pray for those who perished and their loved ones, and our hearts go out to the brave police officers who sustained serious injuries," the president tweeted Saturday. "...This evil Anti-Semitic attack is an assault on humanity. It will take all of us working together to extract the poison of Anti-Semitism from our world. We must unite to conquer hate."

But Democratic Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf said now isn't the best time for the president to visit, and a number of local Jewish leaders told Mr. Trump he isn't wanted there. Congressional leaders, including Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, turned down an opportunity to travel with the president, with Ryan's office saying the notice was too short.

While the president flies out to honor the killed and injured, his immigration policies are attracting scrutiny in Washington. Mr. Trump told Axios in an interview that aired Tuesday he intends to end birthright citizenship via an executive order, and he has pledged to send the military to the border in an attempt to stave off a caravan of migrants from Central America.

The president's plan is already being disputed by members of his own party, including House Speaker Paul Ryan, who is not running for re-election. Ryan said Tuesday birthright citizenship can't be nixed with executive action.

"You cannot end birthright citizenship with an executive order. We didn't like it when Obama tried changing immigration laws via executive action, and obviously as conservatives we believe in the Constitution," Ryan told "Larry Glover Live" on WVLK in Kentucky.