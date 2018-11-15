Trump visits Marine Barracks, delivers remarks on military — live updates

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are visiting the Marine Barracks in Washington, D.C., and Mr. Trump is delivering remarks in support of the military and and veterans back at the White House Thursday.

The president and first lady are visiting to meet with Marines who responded to a building fire near the barracks in September. Chief of staff John Kelly, a retired Marine general, is also attending.

The visit and remarks come after Mr. Trump made no public appearances on Monday, which was Veterans Day. Despite his vocal support of the military, Mr. Trump has yet to visit an active combat zone as president.

Mr. Trump has held few events open to the press in the last few days, following Republicans' loss of the House last week and his visit to Paris in which he traded critical comments with French President Emmanuel Macron. He did make an appearance Wednesday to announce his support for a criminal justice reform bill that has stalled in the Senate.