Trump tweets immigrants who "invade" U.S. not entitled to court hearings

President Trump says people who "invade" the U.S. must immediately be sent back to their countries and not be given a court hearing. Mr. Trump tweeted Sunday that the U.S. immigration system is "laughed at all over the world" and is "very unfair" to individuals using legal avenues to gain entry.

We cannot allow all of these people to invade our Country. When somebody comes in, we must immediately, with no Judges or Court Cases, bring them back from where they came. Our system is a mockery to good immigration policy and Law and Order. Most children come without parents... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 24, 2018

Mr. Trump said they should be deported with "no Judges or Court Cases." He also once against blamed Democrats for the country's immigration problems, urging them to not "resist" and instead strengthen security at the U.S. border.

Democrats, fix the laws. Don’t RESIST. We are doing a far better job than Bush and Obama, but we need strength and security at the Border! Cannot accept all of the people trying to break into our Country. Strong Borders, No Crime! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 24, 2018

"Cannot accept all of the people trying to break into our Country. Strong Borders, No Crime!" he added.

Last week, Mr. Trump reversed a policy of separating families entering the U.S. illegally at the border with Mexico with an executive order. The order, however, does not override a 1997 ruling that limits the amount of time migrant children can be locked up with their families to 20 days. Attorney General Jeff Sessions has asked a federal California judge to modify the Flores consent decree to permit the government to detain families together throughout the entire prosecution and deportation processes.

It is unclear how long this will take to litigate or whether the judges would be willing to permit indefinite detention of minors.

The House is also expected to take action on possible immigration legislation sometime later this week after two attempts failed this past week.