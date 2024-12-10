Trump trolls Justin Trudeau as "governor" of the "great state" of Canada

President-elect Donald Trump called Canadian Prime Minister "Governor Justin Trudeau of the Great State of Canada" on Tuesday, after threatening to impose massive tariffs on imports from Canada.

"It was a pleasure to have dinner the other night with Governor Justin Trudeau of the Great State of Canada," Trump wrote on Truth Social early Tuesday. "I look forward to seeing the Governor again soon so that we may continue our in depth talks on Tariffs and Trade, the results of which will be truly spectacular for all!"

His remark came a day after the Canadian prime minister had commented on Trump's tariff threat and what it could mean to U.S. consumers. "Trump got elected on a commitment to make life better and more affordable for Americans, and I think people south of the border are beginning to wake up to the real reality that tariffs on everything from Canada would make life a lot more expensive," Trudeau said at an event at the Halifax Chamber of Commerce, according to the Associated Press.

Trump said in an interview with NBC News that he told Trudeau Canada needs to "close" its borders to prevent migrants and drugs from "pouring in." And if he doesn't close the Canadian border, Trump said he would impose a 25% tariff on imports from Canada. He leveled the same threats against Mexico.

Trump has complained about fentanyl coming into the U.S. from Mexico and Canada, even though there have been fewer seizures from across the Canadian border than from the Mexican border. U.S. customs agents seized 43 pounds of fentanyl at the Canadian border last fiscal year, compared with 21,100 pounds at the Mexican border.

Canadian officials say lumping Canada in with Mexico is unfair, but they've also said they're ready to make new investments in border security.

Trump and Trudeau dined at Mar-a-Lago in late November, at the urging of Canadian officials.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau exits the Delta Hotels by Marriott West Palm Beach ahead of a meeting with President-elect Donald Trump on Nov. 29, 2024, in Palm Beach, Florida. BRANDON BELL / Getty Images

Trudeau is no stranger to Trump's social media posts and negotiating tactics. Trudeau was prime minister during Trump's first term. In 2019, Trump called Trudeau "two-faced" and canceled a NATO press conference, after a video emerged of Trudeau appearing to mock Trump while talking to the leaders of France, the United Kingdom and the Netherlands.

Trump has long threatened to impose steep tariffs on international trading partners, including allies.