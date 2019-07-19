Trump to nominate Eugene Scalia, Antonin Scalia's son, to be next Labor Secretary

President Trump will nominate Eugene Scalia, the son of late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, to be the next Labor Secretary. If confirmed, Scalia will replace Alexandra Acosta, who resigned last week after being criticized for securing a lenient sentence for Jeffrey Epstein.

In a series of tweets, Mr. Trump described Scalia as having "led a life of great success in the legal and labor field and is highly respected not only as a lawyer, but as a lawyer with great experience."

Scalia's appointment is likely to be opposed by Democrats and labor unions. In 2001, the Democrat-controlled Senate refused to confirm him to be chief legal officer for the Labor Department. Mr. Bush bypassed the Senate by using a recess appointment.

Scalia argued on behalf of Walmart during its successful 2006 fight against a Maryland law that required the retail giant to pay more on health care for its employees.

Scalia is currently a partner at the Washington office of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher.