Trump to make announcement on trade with the European Union - live stream

President Trump is making an announcement on trade with the European Union before departing for Bedminster, New Jersey, for the weekend. Top White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said Friday morning that the deal with the EU is "a beef deal."

"Yes, fun. Beef deal. America has great beef. We're going to sell more of it," Kudlow said.

The trade announcement comes the day after Mr. Trump announced a new 10% tariff on $300 billion of Chinese goods, set to go into effect on Sept. 1.

U.S. and China trade officials ended their most recent negotiations on Wednesday with few signs of progress, though they agreed to reconvene in September. The Trump administration previously imposed a 25% tariff on $250 billion in Chinese imports. But the duties set to take effect Sept. 1 would apply to a broad swath of consumer goods, including clothes, shoes, electronics and other common items.

Mr. Trump said at a Cincinnati rally last night he would be "taxing the hell out of China."

CBS News' Ben Tracy reports that overnight, China's Foreign Ministry threatened to take countermeasures if these tariffs are implemented.