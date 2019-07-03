Trump to hold campaign rally on day of Mueller's testimony

President Trump will be holding a campaign rally in North Carolina on July 17 — the day that former special counsel Robert Mueller is expected to testify before Congress. Mr. Trump's reelection campaign has announced he will host a "Keep America Great" rally at Williams Arena in Greenville that evening.

Mueller is scheduled to publicly testify the same day before the House Judiciary and Intelligence committees. Democrats are hoping to draw more attention to the report that Mueller gave to the Justice Department in March. It detailed Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and reviewed several episodes in which Mr. Trump tried to influence Mueller's probe.

Mueller is responding to each committee's subpoena, and each will be holding separate hearings. All members will have five minutes to question the former special counsel.

Mueller's highly anticipated testimony will take place four months after he submitted his report on Russian meddling into the 2016 election to Congress and three months after it was publicly released. Mueller indicated in May he would decline to testify.

"Any testimony from this office would not go beyond our report. It contains our findings and analysis, and the reasons for the decisions we made. We chose those words carefully, and the work speaks for itself," Mueller said. "The report is my testimony. I would not provide information beyond that which is already public in any appearance before Congress."

Mr. Trump has frequently criticized Democrats' efforts to get Mueller to testify. The president tweeted Tuesday that "this Witch Hunt must now end," adding, "No more Do Overs."