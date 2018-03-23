Trump threatens to veto omnibus spending bill passed overnight, suddenly making shutdown possible

President Trump is threatening to veto the omnibus spending bill the Senate passed overnight — despite indicating support for it in the last two days — because he says it doesn't protect Dreamers or fully fund his border wall. The president's veto threat suddenly makes a government shutdown, which seemed to be a crisis averted early Friday morning, much more likely.

Government funding runs out at midnight. If he follows through, this would be Mr. Trump's first veto since taking office.

I am considering a VETO of the Omnibus Spending Bill based on the fact that the 800,000 plus DACA recipients have been totally abandoned by the Democrats (not even mentioned in Bill) and the BORDER WALL, which is desperately needed for our National Defense, is not fully funded. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 23, 2018

The White House insisted repeatedly Thursday that even though the legislation didn't fund Mr. Trump's border wall — the president has requested $25 billion and the legislation only provides about $1.6 billion — that the president still supported the bill. On Thursday afternoon, Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney said Mr. Trump would sign the bill.

"The president will sign the bill because it funds his priorities," Mulvaney told reporters Thursday afternoon.

And Mr. Trump had indicated his support earlier this week, too.

Got $1.6 Billion to start Wall on Southern Border, rest will be forthcoming. Most importantly, got $700 Billion to rebuild our Military, $716 Billion next year...most ever. Had to waste money on Dem giveaways in order to take care of military pay increase and new equipment. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 22, 2018

But some were supportive of Mr. Trump's veto consideration. Sen. Bob Corker, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations committee, urged the president to follow through over concerns about spending "throwing our children under the bus."

Please do, Mr. President. I am just down the street and will bring you a pen. The spending levels without any offsets are grotesque, throwing all of our children under the bus. Totally irresponsible. https://t.co/np7BmP1AkB — Senator Bob Corker (@SenBobCorker) March 23, 2018

The conservative House Freedom Caucus has voiced its opposition to the bill, based on increased spending levels.

This is a developing story and will be updated.