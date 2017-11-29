Trump tweets "we are doing just fine" at wrong Theresa May

President Trump told British Prime Minister Theresa May to mind her own country, after she criticized him for tweeting a series of unverified videos Wednesday morning bashing Muslims and immigrants.

Except the president originally tagged the wrong woman in his tweet, another Theresa May with a private account. Minutes later, he sent another tweet, this time, directed to the correct account. But he didn't change the content of the original tweet.

Mr. Trump told May, "don't focus on me, focus on the destructive Radical Islamic Terrorism that is taking place within the United Kingdom. We are doing just fine!"

.@Theresa_May, don’t focus on me, focus on the destructive Radical Islamic Terrorism that is taking place within the United Kingdom. We are doing just fine! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 30, 2017

Earlier in the day, May condemned the retweeted anti-Muslim videos originally posted by the deputy leader of far-right party "Britain First."

"Britain First seeks to divide communities by their use of hateful narratives that peddle lies and stoke tensions. They cause anxiety to law-abiding people," May's spokesperson said in a statement to news outlets. "British people overwhelmingly reject the prejudiced rhetoric of the far right which is the antithesis of the values this country represents, decency, tolerance and respect."

The White House all day Wednesday defended the president's decision to retweet the videos, saying he was raising the issue of national security. White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Wednesday morning, "regardless of the video, the threat is very real."

"The president has talked about the need for strong borders and strong security since the campaign trail, that's not a secret that's something he'll continue talking about and continue highlighting in a lot of different venues and avenues," Sanders said.