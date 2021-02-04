Judge gives Biden administration more time in Trump tax returns case

Washington — A federal judge has given the new Biden administration more time to determine how it would like to proceed with a legal battle mounted by House Democrats seeking former President Donald Trump's tax returns.

U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden, appointed by Mr. Trump, on Wednesday granted the request from the Biden administration, which told the court it requires "additional time to evaluate their position in this case, due to the still-ongoing transition to new leadership at the Department of the Treasury and the Department of Justice."

Lawyers for Mr. Trump said it agreed with the proposed extension, while the House Ways and Means Committee, which is seeking the records, said it "continues to need former President Trump's tax returns and return information to further its ongoing investigation into Internal Revenue Service administration and policy."

McFadden has ordered all parties to provide another update by March 3 and extended a prior order requiring the Treasury Department give Mr. Trump's lawyers 72 hours' notice before releasing his tax information to the committee.

The Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee took its fight for Mr. Trump's tax returns to court in July 2019 after the Treasury Department and Internal Revenue Service refused to comply with subpoenas for six years of Mr. Trump's tax information.

The committee initially sought the financial records under a section of the tax code that says the Treasury "shall furnish" the Ways and Means panel with "any" requested tax return information. But former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin denied the request.

Democrats told the court in its complaint it is investigating the IRS's administration of tax laws and policies relating to presidential tax returns and tax law compliance by Mr. Trump.