Trump to enact tariffs on Mexico, Canada and China starting Feb. 1, White House says

President Trump will enact 25% tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada starting Feb. 1, as well as a 10% tariff on imports from China, according to White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt.

"The president will be implementing tomorrow 25% tariffs in Mexico, 25% tariffs on Canada and a 10% tariff on China, for the illegal fentanyl they have sourced and allowed to distribute into our country, which has killed tens of millions of Americans," Leavitt said at a White House briefing on Friday.

—This is a breaking news and will be update.