Trump to enact tariffs on Mexico, Canada and China starting Feb. 1, White House says

By Aimee Picchi

Edited By Alain Sherter

Increased tariffs on Canada, Mexico could hike prices in the U.S.
President Trump will enact 25% tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada starting Feb. 1, as well as a 10% tariff on imports from China, according to White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt. 

"The president will be implementing tomorrow 25% tariffs in Mexico, 25% tariffs on Canada and a 10% tariff on China, for the illegal fentanyl they have sourced and allowed to distribute into our country, which has killed tens of millions of Americans," Leavitt said at a White House briefing on Friday.

