Trump touts deregulation work

White House staff show flow chart illustrating regulatory actions, which the president says "really explains the disaster." https://t.co/YLTvxYwr9u pic.twitter.com/gHhD2qpgvz — CBS News (@CBSNews) December 14, 2017

President Trump talked up his deregulation efforts Thursday at the White House, saying his administration has surpassed goals of eliminating former administrations' regulations.

Earlier in the year, the president ordered that for every new regulation introduced, two must be eliminated. But Mr. Trump said that goal has been exceeded. For every new regulation introduced, agencies have eliminated 22, he said.

The president said red tape has come to a screeching halt. Within the first 11 months in office, more than 1,500 planned regulations were withdrawn or, he said. The White House claims agencies have saved $8.1 billion in lifetime net regulatory cost savings, or $570 million a year.

Mr. Trump also said "beautiful" clean coal is coming back, as are autoworkers' jobs, because of those efforts.

Today, we gathered in the Roosevelt Room for one single reason: to CUT THE RED TAPE! For many decades, an ever-growing maze of regs, rules, and restrictions has cost our country trillions of dollars, millions of jobs, countless American factories, & devastated entire industries. pic.twitter.com/ostXOVnckf — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 14, 2017

The president also expressed confidence in the ultimate passage of the GOP tax plan, even as Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Florida, is reportedly a "no" unless the bill is more generous with the child tax credit. The bill is currently being worked out by House and Senate negotiators, who have reached a tentative deal.

"I think that Senator Rubio will be there, for sure," Mr. Trump said.

"It'll be the greatest Christmas present that many people have ever received," the president also said of the tax plan. "It'll be something special."