Trump urges Supreme Court to decline to fast-track dispute over immunity claim

Trump spent much of 2023 fighting legal battles — 2024 won't be different

Washington — Former President Donald Trump urged the Supreme Court on Wednesday to deny a request from special counsel Jack Smith and decline to consider Trump's claims of presidential immunity from criminal prosecution before an appeals court can examine the matter.

Attorneys for the former president wrote in a filing with the high court that its ordinary review procedures will allow the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit to address Trump's appeal first, with the benefit of the lower court's consideration of "historic topics."

The justices are currently weighing a request from Smith to bypass the D.C. Circuit and quickly decide whether Trump is fully shielded from criminal prosecution for charges stemming from his alleged attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Trump has pleaded not guilty in the case.

"In 234 years of American history, no president ever faced criminal prosecution for his official acts. Until 19 days ago, no court had ever addressed whether immunity from such prosecution exists," Trump's legal team wrote. "To this day, no appellate court has addressed it. The question stands among the most complex, intricate, and momentous issues that this Court will be called on to decide."

They said that in asking the Supreme Court to fast-track the case and leap-frog the D.C. Circuit, the special counsel is urging the high court to "rush to decide the issues with reckless abandon."

Trump's lawyers raised several issues with Smith's request, arguing in part that the government lacks legal standing to appeal a ruling in its favor. They also reiterated that the indictment returned by a federal grand jury in August charges Trump with acts of political speech and advocacy — contesting the outcome of the 2020 election — while he was still in the White House.

"An erroneous denial of a claim of presidential immunity from criminal prosecution for official acts warrants this Court's review — in due course," lawyers John Sauer, John Lauro and Todd Blanche wrote. "Yet importance does not automatically necessitate speed."

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.