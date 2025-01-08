Watch CBS News
Politics

Trump seeks Supreme Court's intervention in New York "hush money" case

By Melissa Quinn

/ CBS News

Washington — President-elect Donald Trump asked the Supreme Court on Wednesday to intervene in the "hush money" case ahead of his scheduled sentencing Friday.

In a request for emergency relief filed with the Supreme Court, the president-elect asked the justices to temporarily block further criminal proceedings in New York state court, including his upcoming sentencing, before he takes office. Trump was found guilty of 34 felony counts for falsifying business records earlier this summer and is scheduled to be sentenced Friday at 9:30 a.m. 

Melissa Quinn

Melissa Quinn is a politics reporter for CBSNews.com. She has written for outlets including the Washington Examiner, Daily Signal and Alexandria Times. Melissa covers U.S. politics, with a focus on the Supreme Court and federal courts.

© 2025 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.