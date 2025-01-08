Trump seeks Supreme Court's intervention in New York "hush money" case

Washington — President-elect Donald Trump asked the Supreme Court on Wednesday to intervene in the "hush money" case ahead of his scheduled sentencing Friday.

In a request for emergency relief filed with the Supreme Court, the president-elect asked the justices to temporarily block further criminal proceedings in New York state court, including his upcoming sentencing, before he takes office. Trump was found guilty of 34 felony counts for falsifying business records earlier this summer and is scheduled to be sentenced Friday at 9:30 a.m.