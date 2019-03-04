Trump speaks to state attorneys general at White House event — live updates

President Trump is speaking to the National Association of Attorneys General at the White House Monday, two weeks after 16 states sued his administration over his declaration of a national emergency along the southern border.

The lawsuit, spearheaded by California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, also comes as the Senate appears to have enough Republican votes to rebuke Mr. Trump's declaration. The states suing Mr. Trump include California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon and Virginia.

It's unclear whether the Democratic attorneys general who are suing Mr. Trump will be present at Monday's White House event.

Mr. Trump is facing criticism not only over his emergency declaration, but also his handling of his summit last week with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Mr. Trump, who calls Kim his "friend," walked away from what he described as an unacceptable offer from North Korea, but insisted he would take Kim "at his word" when Kim says he was unaware of the treatment of American student Otto Warmbier. Warmbier died after he was released from North Korean custody in a coma. Warmbier's parents released a blistering statement insisting the North Korean regime is entirely responsible for their son's death.