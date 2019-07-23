Trump speaks to conservative group Turning Point USA — live updates

President Trump is addressing a crowd of friendly young people at a summit for far-right group Turning Point USA on Tuesday, in what is likely to resemble one of his rallies.

Turning Point USA — shunned or at least ignored by more established conservative groups in Washington, but embraced by many Trump supporters — is hosting its Teen Student Action Summit 2019 in D.C. Turning Points USA's founder, Charlie Kirk, is good friends with the president's son, Donald Trump, Jr.

"Leaving for Turning Point USA. Will be speaking to some of the greatest and smartest young people on the planet. See you there!" Mr. Trump tweeted Tuesday morning.