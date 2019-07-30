Trump speaks at 400th anniversary of Jamestown settlement — live updates

President Trump is speaking at the 400th Anniversary of the First Representative Legislative Assembly of Jamestown, Virginia, on Tuesday. Jamestown is the first permanent English settlement in the Americas.

"Heading to Jamestown, Virginia. Word is the Democrats will make it as uncomfortable as possible, but that's ok because today is not about them!" the president tweeted en route to the celebration.

The visit comes as the president has spent the last few days attacking Rep. Elijah Cummings, a black lawmaker whose district includes part of Baltimore. As he departed for Jamestown, the president told reporters, "Those people are living in hell in Baltimore," and added, "They're largely African-American ... and they really appreciate what I'm doing, and they let me know it."

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney resigned from the Jamestown Committee in protest of the invitation extended to the president, saying Mr. Trump "denigrates our democracy."