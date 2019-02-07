Trump speaking at National Prayer Breakfast -- live updates

President Trump is speaking at the National Prayer Breakfast Thursday morning.

Mr. Trump is speaking just two days after his State of the Union address, in which he touched upon several contentious issues, including proposing a ban on late-term abortion -- an important cause for many conservative Christians.

"To defend the dignity of every person, I am asking Congress to pass legislation to prohibit the late-term abortion of children who can feel pain in the mother's womb," Mr. Trump said during his speech. "Let us work together to build a culture that cherishes innocent life."

"Let us reaffirm a fundamental truth: all children — born and unborn — are made in the holy image of God," he added.

Every president since President Dwight D. Eisenhower has attended that annual breakfast. The breakfast is typically attended by members of Congress and foreign dignitaries.

Grace Segers contributed to this report.



