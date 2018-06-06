Trump signs VA Mission Act

President Trump signed the VA Mission Act Wednesday afternoon, which will facilitate military veterans' access to private-sector health care, should they choose to seek medical care outside of that provided by the Department of Veteran Affairs.

"If the VA can't meet the needs of a veteran in a timely manner, that veteran will have the right to go right outside to a private doctor. So simple and yet so complex," he said.

Mr. Trump announced to the veterans and members of Congress present at the Rose Garden event that vets fulfilled their duty with courage and "with this signing we take one more crucial step in fulfilling our duty to you." He emphasized how crucial it was for veterans to have choice within their medical care.

"If they're waiting on line for nine days, and they can't see a doctor, why aren't they going outside to see a doctor and take care of themselves and we pay the bill? It's less expensive for us, it works out much better, and it's immediate care," he said.

The president was joined by Mike Pence, his nominee to lead the VA Robert Wilkie, and acting VA Secretary Peter O'Rourke.

Following his remarks, Mr. Trump signed the bill and ignored questions about the commutation of Alice Marie Johnson shouted at him by reporters.

"Nobody deserves it more than our veterans," Mr. Trump said.