Trump signs short-term spending bill, averting shutdown ahead of midterms

President Trump on Friday signed a spending package that includes a continuing resolution to keep the government open through Dec. 7, averting a government shutdown ahead of November's midterm elections.

The White House announced the bill's signing, which was closed to the press, in a statement from the president. Mr. Trump touted the legislation's military spending and border security funding.

"America is being respected again – and our people are being protected again. I am pleased to have signed this bill into law," Mr. Trump said in a statement.

The short-term spending bill's passage and signing is a relief to Republicans ahead of November's midterm elections. Earlier this month, the president didn't rule out the possibility of another government shutdown if he didn't get the money he wanted for a border wall.

"If it happens, it happens. If it's about border security, I'm willing to do anything," he told reporters earlier this month.