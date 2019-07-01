Trump says he's open to delaying the 2020 census

President Trump may be open to delaying the 2020 census, he said Monday, in response to a reporter's question.

"We're looking at that ... there's a big difference to me between being a citizen of the United States and being an illegal," he said during a photo op to sign two bills — the $4.6 billion border funding bill for humanitarian assistance and another bill intended to modernize the IRS and allow for more efficient tax enforcement.

Last week, the Supreme Court ruled the administration's proposed citizenship question could not be added to the 2020 census because its explanation for why it should be added is insufficient.

The president also suggested that undocumented immigrant round-ups and deportations could resume soon. "After July 4 a lot of people are going to be brought back out," he told reporters.

The Taxpayer First Act — not to be confused with the GOP tax bill passed in 2017 — is supposed to make the IRS more user-friendly. Mr. Trump is signing the bill after returning from his trip to Asia and his last-minute meeting with North Korean strongman Kim Jong Un. The bill signing was the first time Mr. Trump has appeared since his trip to Asia.

Mr. Trump became the first U.S. president to set foot onto North Korean soil over the weekend. But whether Mr. Trump accomplished anything for the U.S. is up for debate. Mr. Trump's last meeting with Kim ended abruptly and without an agreement.

Mr. Trump has little on his public schedule this week, and Congress is out of session for the July 4th holiday. Mr. Trump will be giving an address at an Independence Day celebration Thursday evening. Washington always has a July 4th celebration with fireworks, but presidents do not speak at it.