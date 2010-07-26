In a surprise announcement Friday, President Trump said the U.S. and Guatemala have reached an agreement on asylum and signed the agreement in the Oval Office.

The details of the agreement have yet to be released, but the president and a Guatemalan official signed it in a surprise Oval Office event with a handful of reporters present. Mr. Trump said the U.S. has been dealing with Guatemala for "many years," and insisted the two countries have a great relationship, despite harsh language for the country in recent days.

"The United States and Guatemala have reached an agreement on asylum. The agreement was just signed in the Oval Office," the White House announced on its official Twitter page Friday afternoon.

Mr. Trump has been considering taking action related to Guatemala, as he attempts to stem migration. Mr. Trump has long expressed particular frustration with U.S. asylum laws, complaining that the laws must change and Democrats need to do more to help the cause. Friday's announcement suggests a change of heart since Wednesday, when the president said that Guatemala had backed away from talks about a safe third country agreement.

"We're looking at something very severe with respect to Guatemala," he said Wednesday, threatening to impose tariffs or "something."

This is a developing story and will be updated.