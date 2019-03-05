Trump heading to Alabama Friday after deadly tornadoes — live updates

President Trump says he'll head to Alabama Friday, after tornadoes ravaged communities there and killed more than 20 people. One family lost seven members.

The president made the announcement during a signing ceremony for an executive order aimed to address veteran suicides. The order creates a new Cabinet-level task force, run by Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie. Roughly 20 veterans per day take their own lives, according to the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). In 2016, the suicide rate among veterans was 1.5 times higher than non-veterans, according to the VA.

"We're going to take care of them like never before," the president said of veterans, adding veterans are the country's "single greatest national treasure."

But he's likely to face unrelated questions from reporters on Tuesday. Mr. Trump has blasted Democrats on Twitter, after the House Judiciary Committee on Monday launched a wide-ranging investigation into his administration by targeting documents from 81 people and entities. The top Democrat on the committee, Rep. Jerry Nadler, is is probing allegations of obstruction of justice and public corruption.

The president has already declared the probe and other congressional investigations "PRESIDENTIAL HARASSMENT."

PRESIDENTIAL HARASSMENT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 5, 2019