Trump signs bills on drug prices

President Trump signed two bills Wednesday intended to keep drug prices low and transparent, emphasizing the importance of keeping drugs affordable. Mr. Trump said prescription drug prices are a bipartisan issue that Republicans and Democrats can agree upon.

In the past, Mr. Trump has said drug companies are "getting away with murder."

Prescription drug prices have continued to rise, despite the president's pressure on drug companies. The two bills the president is signing, the Know the Lowest Price Act and Patients' Right to Know Drug Prices Act, are intended to curb that. They both aim to ban "gag order" clauses in contracts between pharmacies and insurance companies.

Mr. Trump gave a rare nod to Democrats Wednesday, saying that not just Republicans but Democrats, too, care about lowering drug prices.

"If there's anything bipartisan it's lowering drug prices," he said.