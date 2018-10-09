Trump says Ivanka would be "dynamite" as U.N. ambassador, but fears "nepotism" accusations

President Trump said his daughter and top aide Ivanka Trump would be a "dynamite" pick to replace outgoing U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, but fears people would accuse him of nepotism.

"I've heard Ivanka. How good would Ivanka be?" Mr. Trump told reporters Tuesday on the White House South Lawn, hours after Haley announced she will leave her post at the end of the year. "The people that know it's nothing to do with nepotism, but I want to tell you the people that know, know that Ivanka would be dynamite. But uh, you know I'd then be accused of nepotism, if you can believe it, right?"

The president, asked if former deputy national security adviser Dina Powell is a possible replacement for Haley, said Powell is "under consideration."

"Dina's certainly a person I would consider, and she is under consideration," the president said.

Mr. Trump, seated alongside Haley in the Oval Office Tuesday morning, said he expected to select a replacement for Haley "within the next two or three weeks." The president said numerous people are under consideration, and want the job.

The announcement of Haley's impending departure came as a surprise to many in Washington, and even top officials in Mr. Trump's national security apparatus. Multiple sources told CBS News' Fin Gomez and CBS News' Kylie Atwood that both national security adviser John Bolton and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo were unaware that she was leaving.

This is a developing story and will be updated.