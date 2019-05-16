Trump says it's "great" to see Buttigieg with his husband

In a break from some of his most conservative supporters, President Trump said that he thinks "it's great" to see Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg onstage with his husband, Chasten.

In an interview with Steve Hilton for "The Next Revolution" on Fox News, Mr. Trump, taking note of the fact that "some people" might object, the president said he thought it was a good thing to see the two together.

"I think it's great. I think that's something that perhaps some people will have a problem with. I have no problem with it whatsoever. I think it's good," Mr. Trump said, in response to a question about Buttigieg's candidacy as a symbol for the progress gay rights have made in the U.S.

Some of Mr. Trump's most prominent surrogates are evangelical Christian leaders who vehemently oppose same-sex marriage, like Jerry Falwell Jr. and Franklin Graham. Graham voiced his objection to Buttigieg in a tweet last month, suggesting that he should repent for being gay.

Mr. Trump has expressed tolerance towards gay people since his campaign. However, the Trump administration has faced criticism for its policies towards LGBT Americans, such as the ban on transgender soldiers from serving in the military.

Buttigieg has feuded with Mr. Trump's vice president, Mike Pence, for his conservative Christian views and anti-LGBT policies as governor of Indiana.