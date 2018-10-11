Trump signs bills on day of Kanye West's visit — live updates

President Trump is signing two bills at the White House Thursday in the Oval Office ahead of his meeting with rapper Kanye West.

Mr. Trump, speaking to reporters at the signing of the "Save Our Seas Act" addressing ocean debris Wednesday, said he won't fire Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Those comments come after the president told reporters Tuesday that the "Fed has gone crazy." Mr. Trump has blasted the Fed in the past over rising interest rates.

He also praised the Federal Emergency Management Agency, FEMA, for its work on Hurricane Michael.

"FEMA has gotten rave reviews," the president said.

Mr. Trump has given himself highest marks on the federal response to past hurricanes, including Hurricane Maria that decimated Puerto Rico.

Mr. Trump is set to meet with West during a working lunch, where the two will discuss prison and sentencing reform. But West isn't the only star at the White House Thursday. Kid Rock also made a surprise appearance, ahead of the president's signing of a music copyright bill.