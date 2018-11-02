Trump rallies for Republican Patrick Morrisey in West Virginia — live updates

President Trump is making a final push in support of Republican Senate hopeful Patrick Morrisey with a rally in Charleston, West Virginia, Friday afternoon, as Republicans look to keep or gain Senate seats in next week's midterm elections.

West Virginia is Trump country — the state voted for him over Hillary Clinton by a larger margin than in any other state in 2016. But West Virginia's Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin is a relatively popular senator and a moderate Democrat, and the latest polls show Morrisey trailing him.

This isn't the first time Mr. Trump has campaigned for Morrisey. He also stumped for the Republican in August and September.

Mr. Trump is holding 11 rallies across eight states in the final week of the election. Outwardly, the president is optimistic about whether Republicans will keep control of the House, but he has also couched that optimism.

"It seems that the campaign is doing very well," Mr. Trump told reporters on the White House South Lawn Wednesday. "Looks like we're doing very very well in the Senate. A lot of seats that were not really being thought of in terms of victories a year ago now look like they could very well be victories. The House is a lot of people, I mean there are a lot of people, and I think we're going to do well in the house also. But I know we're doing well in the Senate but we're doing OK in the House, we're going to have to see. There are just so many people."

Many Republicans would like the president to keep his focus on the booming economy, and things like tax cuts, but with four days until the midterms, it is immigration that's on the president's mind and focus of his messaging.

On Thursday, he delivered remarks in the Roosevelt Room claiming his administration is finalizing plans to deny asylum other than at designated points of entry along the border, and saying he will sign an executive order next week. The president has continued to rail against the caravan of thousands of migrants approaching the southern border, and said he may deploy up to 15,000 troops to deter the migrants. He also said he will end birthright citizenship through executive order or Congress, claiming the 14th Amendment doesn't cover birthright citizenship.

Friday's rally in West Virginia begins at 4 p.m.