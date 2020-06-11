Trump rally-goers must agree they won't sue if they contract coronavirus

Trump supporters who attend his first rally since the coronavirus pandemic began must agree not to sue if they contract COVID-19. The president is set to hold his first rally since March next week at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, an arena that seats more than 19,000 people.

The president has emphasized he wants his rallies full of people and has made his distaste for masks clear.

"By clicking register below, you are acknowledging that an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present," the campaign website says on the RSVP page for the rally. "By attending the Rally, you and any guests voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19 and agree not to hold Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.; BOK Center; ASM Global; or any of their affiliates, directors, officers, employees, agents, contractors, or volunteers liable for any illness or injury."

Tulsa's mayor says the city is still working on details for the rally, which would violate the Centers for Disease Control's social distancing guidelines.

"My office is working to confirm details about the venue and visit," Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said in a statement to CBS News. "Tulsans have managed one of the first successful re-openings in the nation, so we can only guess that may be the reason President Trump selected Tulsa as a rally site. The City of Tulsa continues to follow the State of Oklahoma's OURS plan on COVID-19 response as it relates to events, which encourages the organizer to have enhanced hygiene considerations for attendees."

Oklahoma's Republican governor is also enthusiastic about the president's rally.

"We are honored President Trump accepted our invitation to our great state," Governor Kevin Sitt said. "The president is making Oklahoma his first campaign stop since March 2, and his visit here confirms Oklahoma is the national example in responsibly and safely reopening. I am excited to welcome President Trump to Tulsa next week and for Oklahomans to show the world how we are a Top 10 state."

CBS News medical contributor Dr. David Agus said the "CDC certainly does not have guidelines for large gatherings of over 10,000 people."

"I don't know of any state guidelines that would enable that," he said.

Nicole Sganga contributed to this report.