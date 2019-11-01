Watch live: Trump rallies supporters in Mississippi

President Trump is holding a rally Friday night in Tupelo, Mississippi, a state that voted overwhelmingly for the president in 2016. He is rallying in support of Lieutenant Governor Tate Reeves, the Republican nominee for governor.

In November, Reeves will face Democratic candidate Jim Hood, the state's attorney general since 2003.

Reeves supports less government, and he opposes Medicaid expansion, as well as a gas tax to fix the state's infrastructure.

Reeves said in a tweet he is proud to welcome Mr. Trump back to the state – "a state that is proud to stand behind our President." On the campaign trail, too, Reeves is embracing Mr. Trump, who won Mississippi by 17 points in 2016. Reeves often name-drops similar political enemies and says that if he's elected governor, he'll "act in the same fashion" as the president.

How to watch Trump's rally

What: Trump rally

Trump rally Date: November 1, 2019

November 1, 2019 Time: 8 p.m. ET, 7 p.m. CT

8 p.m. ET, 7 p.m. CT Location: BancorpSouth Arena – Tupelo, Mississippi

BancorpSouth Arena – Tupelo, Mississippi Online stream: CBSN, in the video player above

Mr. Trump visited Tupelo a year ago when he held a campaign rally for Republican Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith.