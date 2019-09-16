Trump to hold rally in New Mexico — live updates

President Trump is rallying supporters Monday night in New Mexico, a state he lost to Hillary Clinton by eight points in 2016. The rally at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. MDT (9 p.m. EDT).

The Trump campaign is targeting some unexpected states like New Mexico ahead of 2020, with the hopes of besting a Democratic candidate he can portray as too far left for the American mainstream.

As Mr. Trump leaves the White House, tensions in the Middle East are at dangerous levels following drone attacks over the weekend that struck the world's biggest oil processing facility and an oil field in Saudi Arabia. The Trump administration is placing blame on Iran.

How to watch the Trump rally tonight