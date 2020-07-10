Trump rally that was planned for this weekend in New Hampshire is postponed

President Trump's campaign rally in New Hampshire that was planned for Saturday has been postponed due to incoming Tropical Storm Fay, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Friday. The campaign said in a statement that the rally, which was supposed to be held in an outside venue, will be rescheduled and a "new date will be announced soon."

"The rally scheduled for Saturday in Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been postponed for safety reasons because of Tropical Storm Fay," Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh said in a statement.

It was unclear what the attendance would be at the rally, given concerns about the spread of the coronavirus. Republican Governor Chris Sununu said he would not appear at the rally, and it was unclear how many Republican officials would attend.

However, Sununu would have greeted the president upon his arrival, and told reporters Tuesday that he planned to wear a mask while doing so. "We hear from the Trump campaign that they'll be there wearing masks," he added.

Mr. Trump's rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, last month had fewer attendees than expected. The top health official in Tulsa said this week that the rally, along with attending protests, had likely contributed to the city's spike in recent coronavirus cases.

According to a statement released by the Trump campaign, the outdoor event in New Hampshire would have featured "ample access to hand sanitizer" and all attendees "will be provided a face mask that they are strongly encouraged to wear."