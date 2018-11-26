President Trump is throwing his full support behind Republican Senate candidate Cindy Hyde-Smith, ahead of her runoff election against Democrat Mike Espy on Tuesday.

Mr. Trump is holding two rallies for her Monday — one in Tupelo, Mississippi, and then one 300 miles to the south in Biloxi, Mississippi. Mississippi voted overwhelmingly for the president in 2016. Hyde-Smith was appointed U.S. senator for the state after former Sen. Thad Cochran was forced to leave his seat due to deteriorating health.

Mississippi is Trump country — the state voted for Mr. Trump by 18 points. But Hyde-Smith failed to capture enough votes to fend off Espy, with a third-party candidate garnering 15 points in the Nov. 6 election.

Hyde-Smith has found herself in hot political waters, after joking about a "public hanging." She only partly apologized after intense public pressure. But Mr. Trump has defended her, when given the chance.

"Cindy Hyde-Smith is a spectacular woman," the president told reporters last week. "She's a great senator. She came in, she's done a fantastic job in a short period of time. She made a statement which I know that she feels very badly about it, and it was just sort of said in jest, as she said. And she's a tremendous woman. And it's a shame that she has to go through this."

The Tupelo rally begins at 6 p.m. EST and the Biloxi rally begins at 9 p.m. EST, and can be watched in the live player above.