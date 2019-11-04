Trump rallies supporters in Kentucky ahead of tight governor's race

Kentucky Republican starpower came out in full force Monday night, as multiple candidates on Kentucky's GOP ticket made appearances during President Trump's rally. While Mr. Trump spent much of the rally praising incumbent Governor Matt Bevin — who's locked in a tight race with Democrat Andy Beshear — he also railed against the impeachment inquiry and stoked fears about Democrats prevailing in 2020.

After a surprise introduction by singer Lee Greenwood performing "God Bless the USA", Mr. Trump took the stage and jumped into talking about how Kentucky is benefiting under Republican leadership. The president also rehashed what he described as some of his major accomplishments — including the killing of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, who Mr. Trump described as a "monstrous animal."

Mr. Trump said the U.S. military gave Baghdadi a "one-way ticket to hell," drawing thunderous applause from the crowd.

Meanwhile, Mr. Trump claimed that "radical Democrats are going totally insane." The commander in chief warned that Democrats want to "destroy anyone who holds traditional American values," and specifically referenced the boys from Kentucky's Covington Catholic High School — some of whom apparently attended the rally.

President Trump speaks during a rally at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky, on Monday, November 4, 2019. Getty

Mr. Trump also slammed what he called the "deranged hyper-partisan impeachment witch hunt," and suggested that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi should spend more time in her district in San Francisco to address homelessness and drug abuse. He likened San Francisco to Los Angeles, which he said looks like a "third-world city."

"There has been no place in the country that has gone down like the area that Nancy Pelosi represents," Mr. Trump said. "And she's wasting all of her time, and you know what it's backfiring — you see it."

Mr. Trump also stoked anger toward the "fake news media" at the rally. He specifically targeted the "disgusting" Washington Post, and told his supporters to "get 'em out" — though he quickly qualified "be very gentle, please, I don't want to get sued." His supporters, clad in white shirts reading "READ THE TRANSCRIPT," jeered.

Later in the rally, Mr. Trump returned to the Kentucky governor's race. He called the Republican candidate, Matt Bevin, "such a pain in the a**" when it came to campaigning for funds for the state — but added that "that's what you want" in a governor.

In contrast, Mr. Trump said that Bevin's opponent, Andy Beshear, is "funded by open border fanatics" and "rejects everything Kentucky stands for."

President Trump smiles behind Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin during a rally at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky, on Monday, November 4, 2019. Getty

What little polling there is in this race shows the Beshear and Bevin are virtually tied That the race is so close is a concern for Republicans in a deep-red state, where Mr. Trump's job approval rating is 57%.

Bevin has been channeling Mr. Trump, echoing his style and promoting his policies.

The president has endorsed Bevin in the same way he does most GOP allies: on Twitter.

"Governor @MattBevin has done a wonderful job for the people of Kentucky!" the president tweeted last week. "He continues to protect your very important Second Amendment. Matt is Strong on Crime and the Border, he Loves our Great Vets and Military...Matt has my Complete and Total Endorsement, and always has. GET OUT and VOTE on November 5th for your GREAT Governor, @MattBevin!"

The rally also featured an appearance from Kentucky Senator Rand Paul. Paul, a Republican, claimed that "we now know the name of the whistleblower," and called on the media to "do your job" and reveal the identity. His short speech, which also included a call to subpoena Hunter Biden and the whistleblower, prompted cheers of "do your job!" from the crowd.