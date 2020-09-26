Watch live: Trump rallies supporters in Pennsylvania

President Trump is rallying his supporters just outside Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, Saturday night, after announcing Judge Amy Coney Barrett as his nominee to sit on the Supreme Court.

Mr. Trump made his pick official in a White House Rose Garden ceremony, and Barrett used her speech to express admiration for Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg, share a little about her life, and pledge to to the job to the best of her ability if confirmed. Barrett will begin meeting with senators immediately, and the confirmation process is expected to be swift.

How to watch President Trump's rally tonight

What: President Trump rally

President Trump rally Date: September 26, 2020

September 26, 2020 Time: 7:30 p.m.

7:30 p.m. Location: Middletown, Pennsylvania

Middletown, Pennsylvania Online stream: Live on CBSN - in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

Mr. Trump is holding rallies nearly every night leading up to the election. On Friday night, he was in Newport News, Virginia. There, he promised "heavy play" for Virginia, which has gone blue in the last three presidential elections.

Get Breaking News Delivered to Your Inbox

Pennsylvania is much more up for grabs. CBS News Battleground tracker poll has former Vice President Joe Biden is beating Mr. Trump 52% to 47% in the state.