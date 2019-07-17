Trump holds rally in Greenville, North Carolina — live updates

President Trump is rallying his base in Greenville, North Carolina, as he continues to level attacks at the four progressive congresswomen whom he said over the weekend should "go back" to their countries.

Mr. Trump continues to defend his comments, insisting they're "not racist." The House on Tuesday night — after procedural drama — voted to condemn Mr. Trump's "racist comments," with four Republicans joining Democrats to criticize the president over his tweet about Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib and Ayanna Pressley.

The president told The Daily Mail Wednesday Democrats can't bash his economic successes, so they're playing the "race card."

"The only thing they have, that they can do is, now, play the race card," the president told the newspaper. "Which they've always done."

The Trump campaign and Republican National Committee are beefing up staff in North Carolina, which the Trump campaign recognizes is a key state for the president's reelection. Mr. Trump won North Carolina by less than four points in 2016, and he'll likely face a tougher battle in 2020.

"Big Rally tonight in Greenville, North Carolina. Lots of great things to tell you about, including the fact that our Economy is the best it has ever been. Best Employment & Stock Market Numbers EVER. I'll talk also about people who love, and hate, our Country (mostly love)!" the president tweeted Wednesday morning, hinting at the four Democratic congresswomen known as the "squad."

Mr. Trump's rally comes as articles of impeachment are being floated in the House, with the progressive wing of the Democratic Party pushing for impeachment and more moderate members holding back from what would be an inevitably divisive impeachment battle.

Mr. Trump's rally kicks off at 7 p.m., and can be watched in the live stream above.