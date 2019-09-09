Trump rallies supporters ahead of North Carolina election — live updates

President Trump is drumming up support in Fayettville, North Carolina, hours before the polls open in a special election there.

Mr. Trump's "Keep America Great" rally at Crown Center Expo comes one day before a special election in the state's 9th Congressional District. The state is holding a special election after the November 2018 general election for the seat was voided over allegations of ballot fraud. Mr. Trump easily won the district in 2016, but the race between Republican Dan Bishop — who has tied himself to Mr. Trump — and Democrat Dan McCready is expected to be much closer.

How to watch Trump's rally today