Trump rallies supporters in Cincinnati, Ohio — live updates

President Trump is rallying his supporters in Cincinnati, Ohio, as he looks to rev up his base. The Buckeye State is key to Mr. Trump's reelection, and the president's campaign knows it. The rally is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET.

How to watch the Trump rally today



What: Donald Trump Rally

Donald Trump Rally Date: Thursday, August 1, 2019

Thursday, August 1, 2019 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Location: U.S. Bank Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio

U.S. Bank Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio Online stream: Watch in the live player above

Mr. Trump is rallying on the day after two days of debating by Democrats hoping to make him a one-term president. Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale seized on some of the more progressive candidates' messaging on the debate stage in Detroit Tuesday and Wednesday night.

"Democrats will destroy the economy and kill millions of jobs in states across the country with their vendetta against coal, oil, and natural gas. Their radical plan to eliminate those industries will devastate workers in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Michigan, New Mexico, Colorado, and elsewhere. Jobs gone, auto and manufacturing industries crushed, lives ruined. Reckless and dangerous," Parscale said in a statement.