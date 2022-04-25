Trump says Prince Harry is "whipped" by Meghan Markle and queen should have stripped them of their titles

Former President Donald Trump has shared his opinion on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's high-profile relationship, saying the prince is "whipped." Trump made the comments during a contentious interview with British TV host Piers Morgan, during which the former president appears to end the chat early, according to a teaser Morgan shared — but which Trump disputed.

"Harry is whipped, do you know the expression?" Mr. Trump said to Morgan, who replied that he's familiar with the phrase.

"I won't use the full expression, but Harry is whipped like no person I think I've ever seen," Trump continued. "I'm not a fan of Meghan, I'm not a fan, and I wasn't right from the beginning. I think poor Harry is being led around by his nose.''

"Do you think it's going to end?" the controversial host asked.

‘I believe it was a free and fair election and you lost.’

‘Then you’re a fool!’

Moment my interview with President Trump turns nasty…. Tune into ⁦@PiersUncensored⁩ on ⁦@TalkTV⁩ tonight, 8pm. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/nlpxJ5UGJN — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 25, 2022

"I do, I've been a very good predictor, as you know, I've predicted almost everything, it'll end, and it'll end bad," the former president replied. "I wonder if Harry's going to go back on his hands and knees and say please. You know, I think Harry's been led down a path."

Morgan has repeatedly criticized the Duchess of Sussex, with whom he had a brief friendship prior to her dating Harry. Meghan and Harry famously stepped down from their roles as senior royals in 2020 and moved to California.

In September 2020, then-President Trump said during a press conference that he's "not a fan" of Meghan.

During a White House briefing, a reporter asked him about the couple, who were encouraging Americans to register to vote ahead of the 2020 presidential election. "Prince Harry and Meghan Markle chimed in on the U.S. election and essentially encouraged people to vote for Joe Biden. I wanted to get your reaction to that," the reporter asked.

"I'm not a fan of hers, and I would say this — and she probably has heard that — but, I wish a lot of luck to Harry, because he's going to need it," Trump replied.

In the interview, Morgan asked Trump if he'd remove Harry and Meghan's royal title if he were Queen Elizabeth II.

"I would, the only thing I disagree with the queen on, probably one of the only things ever, is that I think she should have said, 'If that's your choice fine, but you no longer have titles and frankly don't come around,'" Trump said. "He has been so disrespectful to the country and I think he's an embarrassment."

The two-part interview, which is airing on "Piers Morgan Uncensored" on Monday and Tuesday, Trump argues with Morgan, calling him a "fool" when the host says Trump lost a "free and fair election." He is also seen standing up, apparently mid-interview, and saying "turn the camera off," according to the tease Morgan tweeted. But Trump disputed that account and said the clip was edited in a misleading way.

Trump and his associates are embroiled in the investigation into the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Trump is accused of inciting violence at the Capitol, which his supporters stormed, believing unsubstantiated claims the presidential election was not fair and that Trump won. Trump himself perpetuated these unfounded claims, even though President Joe Biden won the election.