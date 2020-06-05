Watch live: Trump holds press conference on jobs numbers

President Trump announced early Friday he is holding a press conference at 10 a.m. ET on the jobs numbers. Unemployment declined slightly in May, falling to 13.3% as the economy showed signs of recovering from nationwide coronavirus shutdowns.

Employers added 2.5 million jobs last month, the Labor Department said Friday, after April marked the biggest hit to the labor market since records started to be kept in 1948.

How to watch Trump's press conference today

What: President Donald Trump holds press conference on jobs numbers

The White House Online stream: Live on CBSN - in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

The president is scheduled to leave for Maine later Friday morning. He is visiting a facility that makes specialized swabs for coronavirus testing.