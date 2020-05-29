Watch live: Trump holds news conference after lashing out on Twitter

President Trump is addressing reporters in the Rose Garden Friday afternoon, after he criticized China over its handling of the coronavirus outbreak and lashes out at Twitter for labeling his tweets. The press conference also comes after a devastating night in Minneapolis, where a police precinct was set ablaze during protests over of the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man in Minneapolis captured on video pleading for air as a white police officer kneeled on his neck.

The president tweeted in the early morning Friday that "when the looting starts, the shooting starts," a phrase with serious racial and historical undertones.

How to watch the Trump press conference today

What: President Trump holds a news conference

Date: Friday, May 29

Time: 2 p.m. ET

Location: The White House Rose Garden, Washington, D.C.

Online stream: Live on CBSN — in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

Twitter labeled that tweet with a note: "This Tweet violated the Twitter Rules about glorifying violence. However, Twitter has determined that it may be in the public's interest for the Tweet to remain accessible."

Walz said in a news conference on Friday that tweet is "not helpful."

Meanwhile, the deaths from the pandemic continue to pile up, with the U.S. passing the grim milestone of 100,000 deaths.

The president has alluded to holding China accountable for the pandemic in some way. On Friday morning, the president simply tweeted "CHINA!" with no explanation. On Thursday, the president demurred on whether he would stay in the U.S.-China trade deal.

"We'll be announcing what we're doing tomorrow with respect to China. And we are not happy with China. We are not happy with what's happened," the president said in the Oval Office Thursday. "All over the world, people are suffering. A hundred and eighty-six countries -- all over the world they're suffering. We're not happy."