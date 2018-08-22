Trump presents posthumous medal of honor-- live stream

President Trump presents a posthumous Medal of Honor to John Chapman on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. ET at the White House. Chapman was an Air Force combat controller killed in action in 2002 during a rescue operation for a Navy SEAL who had fallen out of a helicopter.

The event comes a day after President Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort was found guilty on 8 separate counts (the jury could not come to a conclusion on 10) and, separately, Mr. Trump's longtime personal attorney plead guilty to 8 counts including two campaign finance violations.

Mr. Trump held a campaign-style rally in West Virginia Tuesday night and failed to mention Cohen or Manafort for the duration of the event. He did, however, ask his audience, "Where is the collusion?" in relation to special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe.

Wednesday morning Mr. Trump tweeted about both Manafort and Cohen.