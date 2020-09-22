Watch live: Trump makes campaign swing through Pennsylvania

President Trump is holding a campaign rally in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Tuesday night, as he tries to hold onto a key state that helped propel him to victory in 2016. CBS News polling shows former Vice President Joe Biden is leading Mr. Trump in the state, 52% to 47%.

The rally comes after the president said he'll be announcing his Supreme Court selection at the White House on Saturday. He has also said that his pick will be a woman.

How to watch

What: President Trump holds rally

President Trump holds rally Date: August 5, 2020

August 5, 2020 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Online stream: Live on CBSN - in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

Mr. Trump is holding rallies nearly every night in the weeks leading up to the election. On Monday night, he held two campaign events in Ohio, another battleground state. Mr. Trump told supporters there that he's considering five women for the Supreme Court seat.

Get Breaking News Delivered to Your Inbox

"I have five that we're vetting right now," the president told his crowd in Dayton, adding that he would nominate a "brilliant" woman to the Supreme Court.

On Monday, he met with Judge Amy Coney Barrett, considered one of the top contenders for the post, CBS News confirmed.