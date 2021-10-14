Trump ordered to testify by video deposition in New York case next week

Washington — Former President Trump will be required to appear for a videotaped deposition in New York next week, a New York judge ruled Thursday.

"It is hereby ordered…Donald J. Trump shall appear for a deposition on October 15, 2021 at 10 a.m.," wrote New York State Supreme Court Judge Doris Gonzalez, ruling in favor of a group of Mexican human rights activists who sued Mr. Trump, his business, and his presidential campaign in 2015.

Efrain Galicia, Florencia Tejeda Perez, Gonzalo Cruz Franco, Johnny Garcia, and Miguel Villalobos allege that on September 3, 2015, while protesting then-candidate Trump's disparaging comments about Mexicans in front of New York City's Trump Tower, security guards outside the building physically assaulted them and destroyed their protest signage.

According to the lawsuit, one individual was tossed to the ground and another was punched in the head by Trump Organization security staff. Members of the press reportedly documented the alleged incident.

Mr. Trump must now be deposed as a party in the complaint, according to Thursday's court order, adding to his legal troubles in his former home state. He has not said whether he plans to comply with the subpoena.

And Mr. Trump's lawyer, Amy Carlin, has not yet responded to CBS News' request for comment.

The Manhattan district attorney is currently investigating the Trump Organization and was granted access to Mr. Trump's personal tax records. A grand jury has also handed up an indictment of the Trump Organization and Allen Weisselberg, its chief financial officer, for tax fraud.