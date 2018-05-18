1 in custody after reports of shots fired at Trump golf resort

Police responding overnight to a call of shots fired at President Donald Trump's golf resort in Doral, Florida, took one person into custody. Doral police said in a tweet that they had taken one individual into custody, but that nobody was found with injuries at the Trump National Doral Miami resort.

It was unclear whether the individual taken into custody was armed when police arrived on the scene early Friday morning, or had been at any time. Police did not confirm reports that the suspect was injured during his interaction with officers.

DPD responded to a shots fired call at the Trump National Golf Resort. Subject is in custody. No known Victims at this point. CP with media area at the parking lot of Carolina Ale house. More info to follow. Again, no known Victims at this time. No further threat. pic.twitter.com/vmNx0HcDph — Doral Police Dept. (@DoralPolice) May 18, 2018

"Again, no known Victims at this time. No further threat," the Doral Police Department said in its only tweet on the incident.

