CBSN
CBS News May 18, 2018, 4:17 AM

1 in custody after reports of shots fired at Trump golf resort

Then-Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event with employees at the Trump National Doral Miami golf club, in this Oct. 25, 2016, file photo in Miami.

AP

Police responding overnight to a call of shots fired at President Donald Trump's golf resort in Doral, Florida, took one person into custody. Doral police said in a tweet that they had taken one individual into custody, but that nobody was found with injuries at the Trump National Doral Miami resort.

It was unclear whether the individual taken into custody was armed when police arrived on the scene early Friday morning, or had been at any time. Police did not confirm reports that the suspect was injured during his interaction with officers. 

"Again, no known Victims at this time. No further threat," the Doral Police Department said in its only tweet on the incident.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Featured in U.S.

Latest from CBS News

Latest from CBS News

Latest from CBS News