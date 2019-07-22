Trump meets with Pakistani prime minister — live updates

President Trump is welcoming the Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan to the White House Monday.

The visit is an attempt to mend ties between the two countries, as the relationship has been tense. In 2017 Mr. Trump said he was putting Pakistan "on notice" for supporting the Afghan Taliban.

The visit comes as the president continues his attacks against four progressive congresswomen of color, labeling them as "racist." Last week, the president suggested they should "go back" to their own countries.