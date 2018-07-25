Trump meets with European Commission's Juncker as trade talks still in limbo -- live stream

President Trump is meeting with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker at the White House Wednesday, as tensions remain high over tariffs. Mr. Trump imposed a 25-percent tariff on steel and a 10-percent tariff on aluminum imported from the European Union in June, and the EU retaliated with "rebalancing" tariffs on U.S. steel, agriculture and other products soon after.

In late June, Mr. Trump threatened to impose a 20-percent tariff on cars imported from Europe. The Commerce Department held public hearings last week on proposed tariffs on autos and auto parts. On Wednesday, before Juncker's meeting with the president, the EU prepared a list of $20 billion in U.S. goods that would be subject to duties if Mr. Trump imposes the auto tariffs.

On Tuesday, Mr. Trump suggested that both the U.S. and EU drop their existing tariffs and trade barriers on each other. "Hope they do it, we are ready -- but they won't!" he tweeted.

Every time I see a weak politician asking to stop Trade talks or the use of Tariffs to counter unfair Tariffs, I wonder, what can they be thinking? Are we just going to continue and let our farmers and country get ripped off? Lost $817 Billion on Trade last year. No weakness! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2018

As recent as Wednesday morning, Mr. Trump slammed leadership in his own country, calling out "weak politicians" who are pleading with the administration to end existing tariffs on U.S. allies out of concern for their constituents.

When you have people snipping at your heels during a negotiation, it will only take longer to make a deal, and the deal will never be as good as it could have been with unity. Negotiations are going really well, be cool. The end result will be worth it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2018

The meeting also comes after Mr. Trump told CBS Evening News anchor Jeff Glor that he considers the EU to be one of America's "foes." Well, I think we have a lot of foes. I think the European Union is a foe, what they do to us in trade. Now, you wouldn't think of the European Union, but they're a foe. Russia is foe in certain respects. China is a foe economically, certainly they are a foe. But that doesn't mean they are bad. It doesn't mean anything. It means that they are competitive," Mr. Trump said at his golf club in Turnberry, Scotland.