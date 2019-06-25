Trump presents Medal of Honor to Army Staff Sgt. David Bellavia — live stream

President Trump on Tuesday is presenting Staff Sgt. David Bellavia with the Medal of Honor for his heroism during Operation Iraqi Freedom, making Bellavia the first Iraq War veteran to receive that honor while still alive.

Bellavia is being recognized for the heroism he showed during a battle in Fallujah in 2004, according to the Army. His platoon had been tasked with clearing a block of 12 buildings where a half dozen insurgents were suspected of hiding. In one of the compounds, insurgents armed with machine guns ambushed Bellavia's squad as it was trying to clear the house. Soldiers were wounded and trapped, and Bellavia took it upon himself to act. Risking his life, he singlehandedly cleared the house, killing the insurgents in the house and saving his entire squad,

Throughout the Iraq War, Bellavia took part in battles in Najaf, Mosul, Baqubah, Muqdadiyah, too. After leaving the Army in 2005, he co-founded Vets for Freedom, an advocacy group for veterans who served in the wars in the Middle East.

This won't be Bellavia's first honor. His previous awards and decorations include the Silver Star, Bronze Star, Army Commendation Medal and many more honors.

Bellavia now lives in western New York and has three children.