Trump makes light of his idea to buy Greenland

President Trump is making light of his own idea to buy Greenland, a concept that was widely dismissed since among other reasons, Greenland is Denmark's territory.

On Twitter, Mr. Trump shared a Photoshopped image of a gold Trump-branded skyscraper in Greenland with the words, "I promise not to do this to Greenland!"

I promise not to do this to Greenland! pic.twitter.com/03DdyVU6HA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 20, 2019

The president had expressed interest in purchasing Greenland on Sunday, which the Washington Post first reported and CBS News later confirmed.

"Well, Greenland, I don't know, it got released somehow it just is something we talked about, Denmark officially owns it, we are very good allies with Denmark," Mr. Trump said on Sunday as he left New Jersey. "We protect Denmark like we protect large portions of the world. So the concept came up, and I said certainly I'd be — strategically it's interesting, and we'd be interested, but we will talk to them. It's not number one on the burner, I can tell you that."

Top Trump economic adviser Larry Kudlow defended the idea of purchasing Greenland earlier this week, calling Greenland a "strategic" location on "Fox News Sunday."

"I'm just saying the president, who knows a thing or two about buying real estate, wants to take a look," Kudlow said.

Greenland says it's open for business but not for sale.