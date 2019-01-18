Trump to make “major announcement” about shutdown, border

President Trump said he will make a "major announcement" about the southern border and the partial government shutdown on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET.

"I will be making a major announcement concerning the Humanitarian Crisis on our Southern Border, and the Shutdown, tomorrow afternoon at 3 P.M., live from the @WhiteHouse," Mr. Trump tweeted Friday evening.

Saturday marks the 29th day of the longest government shutdown in history. Mr. Trump and congressional Democrats are currently deadlocked over funding for a border wall. Mr. Trump refuses to sign any government funding bill that does not include money for a wall, and Democrats are refusing to negotiate while the government is shut down. Around 800,000 federal workers have been furloughed or working without pay since the shutdown began.

A senior administration official told CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett that Mr. Trump will present what the White House believes could be a deal to end the shutdown. The deal was largely influenced by talks between Vice President Mike Pence, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Mr. Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner.

In recent weeks, Mr. Trump has considered declaring a national emergency, which would enable him to build the wall without congressional approval. Mr. Trump said earlier this month that "I can do it if I want." So far, he has not. "I think we might work a deal," he has said. But Mr. Trump went on to threaten, "And if we don't, I may go that route. I have the absolute right to do national emergency if I want."

Mr. Trump's announcement will coincide with women's marches across the country that both protest Trump administration policies and try to draw attention to other policy priorities for women.